Dock (DOCK) Price Tops $0.15

Dock (CURRENCY:DOCK) traded down 8.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on May 18th. One Dock token can now be purchased for $0.15 or 0.00001838 BTC on major exchanges including Gate.io, Kucoin and IDEX. During the last seven days, Dock has traded 3.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Dock has a market cap of $34.11 million and $2.18 million worth of Dock was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00008269 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003843 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00021354 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0676 or 0.00000832 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.71 or 0.00722967 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012333 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.15 or 0.00051130 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 20.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.06 or 0.00185506 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001656 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.76 or 0.00083193 BTC.

About Dock

Dock’s launch date was January 17th, 2018. Dock’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 228,550,076 tokens. The official website for Dock is dock.io . Dock’s official message board is medium.com/dock-io . Dock’s official Twitter account is @dock_io . The Reddit community for Dock is /r/dockio

Buying and Selling Dock

Dock can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Kucoin and Gate.io. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dock directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dock should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dock using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

