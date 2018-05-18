DLH (DLHC) PT Set at $8.00 by Noble Financial

DLH (NASDAQ:DLHC) has been assigned a $8.00 target price by equities research analysts at Noble Financial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Noble Financial’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 31.62% from the company’s previous close.

DLHC has been the subject of several other research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of DLH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DLH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of DLH from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.17.

Get DLH alerts:

DLH opened at $6.08 on Wednesday, according to MarketBeat. DLH has a twelve month low of $4.33 and a twelve month high of $6.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.61 million, a P/E ratio of 22.51 and a beta of 0.43.

DLH (NASDAQ:DLHC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 16th. The business services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.03). DLH had a net margin of 0.36% and a return on equity of 10.93%. The company had revenue of $34.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.00 million. research analysts forecast that DLH will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director William H. Alderman sold 7,150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.70, for a total value of $40,755.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $427,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William H. Alderman sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.81, for a total transaction of $92,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 92,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $540,132.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,966 shares of company stock valued at $202,187 in the last three months. Company insiders own 25.90% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in DLH stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of DLH Holdings (NASDAQ:DLHC) by 8.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 161,290 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 13,200 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 1.36% of DLH worth $994,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 55.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About DLH

DLH Holdings Corp. provides healthcare and social services in the United States. It offers defense and veterans' health solutions, including case management, physical and behavioral health examinations, and medical administration and logistics services. The company also provides a range of human services and solutions, which consists of educational and environmental support services for the underserved children and youth comprising health, nutritional, parental, and behavioral services; and IT system architecture design, migration plan, and ongoing maintenance services.

Receive News & Ratings for DLH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DLH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.