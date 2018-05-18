Digital Realty (DLR) to Post Q2 2018 Earnings of $1.60 Per Share, Jefferies Group Forecasts

Digital Realty (NYSE:DLR) – Research analysts at Jefferies Group issued their Q2 2018 earnings estimates for shares of Digital Realty in a note issued to investors on Monday, May 14th. Jefferies Group analyst J. Petersen forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $1.60 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Group also issued estimates for Digital Realty’s Q3 2018 earnings at $1.61 EPS, Q4 2018 earnings at $1.70 EPS, FY2018 earnings at $6.53 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $7.06 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on DLR. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Digital Realty from $133.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Digital Realty in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Digital Realty from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 27th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Digital Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 12th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Digital Realty from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Digital Realty has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.06.

Shares of Digital Realty opened at $105.50 on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm has a market cap of $22.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of -0.02. Digital Realty has a 52 week low of $106.28 and a 52 week high of $107.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

Digital Realty (NYSE:DLR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($1.18). The business had revenue of $731.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $729.30 million. Digital Realty had a net margin of 10.23% and a return on equity of 3.63%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Digital Realty by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,281,036 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,137,215,000 after buying an additional 98,571 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Digital Realty by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,610,251 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $380,450,000 after buying an additional 505,980 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Digital Realty by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,543,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $373,374,000 after buying an additional 18,919 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Digital Realty by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,039,383 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $320,288,000 after buying an additional 91,491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments boosted its stake in shares of Digital Realty by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 2,957,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $336,802,000 after buying an additional 33,169 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.97% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Christopher Kenney sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.47, for a total value of $1,034,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,034,700. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 29th. Investors of record on Friday, June 15th will be paid a $1.01 dividend. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 14th. Digital Realty’s payout ratio is presently 65.80%.

Digital Realty Company Profile

Digital Realty supports the data center, colocation and interconnection strategies of more than 2,300 firms across its secure, network-rich portfolio of data centers located throughout North America, Europe, Asia and Australia. Digital Realty's clients include domestic and international companies of all sizes, ranging from financial services, cloud and information technology services, to manufacturing, energy, gaming, life sciences and consumer products.

