Diana Shipping (DSX) Earning Somewhat Positive Press Coverage, Report Shows

News headlines about Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX) have been trending somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment. Accern identifies negative and positive media coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Diana Shipping earned a coverage optimism score of 0.24 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave headlines about the shipping company an impact score of 47.0907781689879 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Diana Shipping from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Diana Shipping from $4.50 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 17th. Pareto Securities raised shares of Diana Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 11th. Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Diana Shipping in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Diana Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.71.

Shares of Diana Shipping opened at $4.32 on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Diana Shipping has a 1-year low of $4.22 and a 1-year high of $4.37.

Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 10th. The shipping company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $48.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.01 million. Diana Shipping had a negative net margin of 272.83% and a negative return on equity of 7.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 54.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.34) earnings per share. sell-side analysts forecast that Diana Shipping will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Diana Shipping Inc provides shipping transportation services. The company transports a range of dry bulk cargoes, including iron ore, coal, and grains, as well as steel products, cement, and fertilizers through its ownership of dry bulk vessels worldwide. As of December 31, 2017, it operated a fleet of 50 dry bulk carriers, including 22 Panamax, 5 Kamsarmax, 5 Post-Panamax, 14 Capesize, and 4 Newcastlemax vessels.

