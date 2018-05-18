Deutsche EuroShop (DEQ) Given a €39.00 Price Target at Independent Research

Deutsche EuroShop (ETR:DEQ) has been assigned a €39.00 ($46.43) price objective by equities researchers at Independent Research in a research note issued on Wednesday. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Independent Research’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 26.05% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Warburg Research set a €40.60 ($48.33) price objective on Deutsche EuroShop and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 6th. Berenberg Bank set a €39.00 ($46.43) price objective on Deutsche EuroShop and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 6th. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche EuroShop in a report on Wednesday, March 7th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €41.00 ($48.81) price target on Deutsche EuroShop and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 7th. Finally, Societe Generale set a €39.00 ($46.43) price target on Deutsche EuroShop and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 17th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Deutsche EuroShop currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €37.12 ($44.19).

Deutsche EuroShop opened at €30.94 ($36.83) on Wednesday, according to MarketBeat.com. Deutsche EuroShop has a 12-month low of €28.96 ($34.48) and a 12-month high of €39.41 ($46.92).

Deutsche EuroShop is Germany's only public company, that invests solely in shopping centers in prime locations. The Company currently has equity interests in 21 European shopping centers in Germany, Austria, Czech Republic, Hungary and Poland. The market value of these shopping centers, which are predominantly in city center locations, amounts to ?5.1 billion.

