Deutsche Bank Analysts Give Ceconomy (CEC1) a €10.50 Price Target

Ceconomy (ETR:CEC1) has been given a €10.50 ($12.50) price objective by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank in a note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank’s target price points to a potential upside of 20.97% from the stock’s current price.

Ceconomy opened at €8.68 ($10.33) on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. Ceconomy has a fifty-two week low of €8.88 ($10.57) and a fifty-two week high of €29.50 ($35.12).

About Ceconomy

Ceconomy AG engages in the consumer electronics retail business. It operates multichannel consumer electronics stores under the MediaMarkt and Saturn brand names; redcoon.de, an online electronics store; and JUKE!, a music streaming service that comprise songs, films, games, and e-books. The company also operates iBOOD, a live-shopping portal; Flip4New!, a purchasing service for consumer electronics, which allow customers to sell used electronic articles; and LocaFox, a local commerce platform that connects local retailers with the multichannel world.

