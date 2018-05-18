Deutsche Bank Analysts Give Airbus (AIR) a €115.00 Price Target

Deutsche Bank set a €115.00 ($136.90) price objective on Airbus (EPA:AIR) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Goldman Sachs set a €116.00 ($138.10) target price on shares of Airbus and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. Barclays set a €130.00 ($154.76) target price on shares of Airbus and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. Nord/LB set a €93.00 ($110.71) target price on shares of Airbus and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. Berenberg Bank set a €120.00 ($142.86) target price on shares of Airbus and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Citigroup set a €104.00 ($123.81) target price on shares of Airbus and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €105.39 ($125.46).

Shares of AIR stock opened at €96.00 ($114.29) on Monday. Airbus has a 1 year low of €68.28 ($81.29) and a 1 year high of €99.97 ($119.01).

Airbus SE, through its subsidiaries, provides aeronautics, space, and related products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Airbus Commercial Aircraft, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space segments. The Airbus Commercial Aircraft segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

