Deutsche Bank AG Grows Position in Jounce Therapeutics (JNCE)

Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Jounce Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JNCE) by 56.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 32,676 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,805 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Jounce Therapeutics were worth $416,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JNCE. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Jounce Therapeutics by 60.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,161,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,812,000 after purchasing an additional 436,114 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. lifted its holdings in Jounce Therapeutics by 151.6% in the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 78,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $994,000 after acquiring an additional 47,000 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Jounce Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $548,000. Virtus Fund Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Jounce Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $344,000. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Jounce Therapeutics by 86.4% in the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 53,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $678,000 after acquiring an additional 24,644 shares during the period. 88.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JNCE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. HC Wainwright set a $19.00 price target on Jounce Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird set a $35.00 price target on Jounce Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Jounce Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo downgraded Jounce Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $37.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Jounce Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.80.

In other news, CEO Richard /Ca/ Murray sold 16,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.43, for a total value of $350,037.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,334 shares in the company, valued at $350,037.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Barbara Gayle Duncan sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.11, for a total value of $56,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,220. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 54,292 shares of company stock valued at $1,272,403 over the last three months.

Shares of Jounce Therapeutics opened at $11.45 on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. Jounce Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $16.50 and a 12-month high of $17.33. The company has a market capitalization of $539.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.09 and a beta of 6.41.

Jounce Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JNCE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.09). Jounce Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 47.73% and a negative return on equity of 19.90%. The company had revenue of $11.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.33 million. equities research analysts predict that Jounce Therapeutics will post -1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Jounce Therapeutics

Jounce Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immunotherapy company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidate is JTX-2011, a clinical stage monoclonal antibody that binds to and activates the inducible T cell co-stimulator, a protein on the surface of certain T cells found in solid tumors, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of six tumor types, including head and neck squamous cell cancer, non-small cell lung cancer, triple negative breast cancer, melanoma, gastric cancer, and other tumor types identified through its translational science platform.

