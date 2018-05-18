Deutsche Bank AG Cuts Stake in Spark Energy (SPKE)

Deutsche Bank AG decreased its stake in shares of Spark Energy (NASDAQ:SPKE) by 51.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,594 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 33,086 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Spark Energy were worth $391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Spark Energy by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 951,317 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,795,000 after purchasing an additional 23,049 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Spark Energy by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 404,981 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,022,000 after purchasing an additional 57,186 shares in the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Spark Energy by 53.4% during the 4th quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 374,350 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,642,000 after purchasing an additional 130,250 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Spark Energy by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 328,385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,072,000 after purchasing an additional 53,421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Spark Energy by 40.9% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 210,770 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,614,000 after purchasing an additional 61,160 shares in the last quarter. 31.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SPKE opened at $9.95 on Friday. Spark Energy has a one year low of $10.05 and a one year high of $10.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 1.98. The stock has a market cap of $351.39 million, a P/E ratio of -20.73 and a beta of -1.87.

Spark Energy (NASDAQ:SPKE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 9th. The utilities provider reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($1.07). Spark Energy had a return on equity of 3.35% and a net margin of 0.48%. The business had revenue of $234.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $231.71 million. research analysts anticipate that Spark Energy will post -0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.1813 per share. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.29%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 30th. Spark Energy’s payout ratio is currently -152.08%.

SPKE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Spark Energy in a research note on Monday, April 23rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Spark Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 10th. BidaskClub raised shares of Spark Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Spark Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Spark Energy in a research note on Monday, March 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.58.

Spark Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent retail energy services company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail Electricity and Retail Natural Gas. The company is involved in the retail distribution of electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers.

