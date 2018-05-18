Deutsche Bank AG Boosts Holdings in Gastar Exploration (GST)

Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Gastar Exploration (NYSEAMERICAN:GST) by 122.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 402,823 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 221,437 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Gastar Exploration were worth $421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Gastar Exploration by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 921,358 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $967,000 after purchasing an additional 180,272 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Gastar Exploration by 117.7% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 145,157 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 78,492 shares in the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gastar Exploration during the fourth quarter worth about $113,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Gastar Exploration by 424.7% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 165,675 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 134,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Gastar Exploration by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,045,670 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $12,647,000 after purchasing an additional 187,454 shares in the last quarter.

Gastar Exploration opened at $0.75 on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. Gastar Exploration has a one year low of $0.73 and a one year high of $0.75.

Gastar Exploration (NYSEAMERICAN:GST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 10th. The energy company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $20.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.02 million.

A number of brokerages have commented on GST. Williams Capital set a $1.00 price objective on Gastar Exploration and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 11th. UBS upgraded Gastar Exploration from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Eurobank EFG upgraded Gastar Exploration from a “hold” rating to a “speculative buy” rating and set a $1.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Imperial Capital boosted their price target on Gastar Exploration from $1.00 to $1.50 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Gastar Exploration from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.38.

Gastar Exploration Company Profile

Gastar Exploration Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development and production of oil, condensate, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. Its principal activities include the identification, acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties on unconventional reserves, such as shale resource plays.

