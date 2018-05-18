Desjardins Trims Plaza Retail REIT (PLZ.UN) Target Price to C$4.50

Plaza Retail REIT (TSE:PLZ.UN) had its price target decreased by stock analysts at Desjardins from C$4.75 to C$4.50 in a research report issued on Wednesday. Desjardins’ price target indicates a potential upside of 4.65% from the stock’s previous close.

PLZ.UN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Plaza Retail REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a C$4.50 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday. CIBC decreased their price target on Plaza Retail REIT from C$5.00 to C$4.75 in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$4.89.

PLZ.UN opened at C$4.30 on Wednesday. Plaza Retail REIT has a 1 year low of C$3.88 and a 1 year high of C$5.03.

