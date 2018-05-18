Desjardins Brokers Increase Earnings Estimates for Gluskin Sheff (GS)

Gluskin Sheff (TSE:GS) – Stock analysts at Desjardins lifted their FY2018 EPS estimates for Gluskin Sheff in a report released on Monday, May 14th. Desjardins analyst G. Ho now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.29 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.26. Desjardins currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Desjardins also issued estimates for Gluskin Sheff’s FY2019 earnings at $1.51 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on GS. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Gluskin Sheff from C$17.00 to C$16.00 in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Scotiabank increased their target price on Gluskin Sheff from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Gluskin Sheff currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$17.58.

TSE GS opened at C$16.77 on Thursday. Gluskin Sheff has a twelve month low of C$14.15 and a twelve month high of C$19.20.

In other news, Director Wilfred Arthur Gobert bought 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$14.54 per share, with a total value of C$247,180.00. Also, insider Jeffrey Moody bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$14.22 per share, for a total transaction of C$213,300.00. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 51,000 shares of company stock worth $733,810.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, May 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 24th.

Gluskin Sheff Company Profile

Gluskin Sheff + Associates Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides wealth management services. It primarily provides its services to high net worth investors, including entrepreneurs, professionals, family trusts, private charitable foundations, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations , corporations, institutions, insurance companies, and estates.

