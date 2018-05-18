Desjardins Boosts Innergex Renewable Energy (INE) Price Target to C$15.50

Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE) had its target price raised by Desjardins from C$15.25 to C$15.50 in a report released on Thursday morning.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy to C$15.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. Canaccord Genuity set a C$14.50 price objective on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and reduced their price objective for the company from C$19.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 7th.

Shares of TSE INE traded down C$0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$13.44. 22,300 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 235,475. Innergex Renewable Energy has a 1-year low of C$13.00 and a 1-year high of C$15.72.

Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.06 by C($0.03). The business had revenue of C$107.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$115.00 million. Innergex Renewable Energy had a net margin of 3.26% and a return on equity of 7.23%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This is a boost from Innergex Renewable Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 28th.

Innergex Renewable Energy Company Profile

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc operates as an independent renewable power producer. It develops, owns, and operates run-of-river hydroelectric facilities, wind farms, solar photovoltaic farms, and geothermal power facilities. The company operates through four segments: Hydroelectric Generation, Wind Power Generation, Solar Power Generation, and Site Development.

