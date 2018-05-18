Dentsply Sirona (XRAY) Upgraded by ValuEngine to “Sell”

Dentsply Sirona (NASDAQ:XRAY) was upgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Wednesday.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Dentsply Sirona from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $69.00 target price on shares of Dentsply Sirona in a report on Tuesday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase dropped their target price on shares of Dentsply Sirona from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 5th. HC Wainwright reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $68.00 target price on shares of Dentsply Sirona in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Dentsply Sirona from $73.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.79.

Dentsply Sirona opened at $47.95 on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.90 billion, a PE ratio of 18.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.46. Dentsply Sirona has a 12 month low of $47.77 and a 12 month high of $48.27.

Dentsply Sirona (NASDAQ:XRAY) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $956.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $942.20 million. Dentsply Sirona had a negative net margin of 38.32% and a positive return on equity of 8.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. analysts anticipate that Dentsply Sirona will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Donald M. Jr. Casey bought 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $44.52 per share, with a total value of $1,001,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 92,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,114,004.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Nicholas W. Alexos bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $44.71 per share, with a total value of $2,235,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,411 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,136,125.81. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XRAY. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Dentsply Sirona by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 211,583 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $13,929,000 after purchasing an additional 12,211 shares during the period. National Pension Service increased its position in Dentsply Sirona by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. National Pension Service now owns 251,674 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $16,568,000 after purchasing an additional 21,906 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its position in Dentsply Sirona by 33.8% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 14,758 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $971,000 after purchasing an additional 3,724 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Dentsply Sirona by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 795,363 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $52,359,000 after purchasing an additional 24,585 shares during the period. Finally, Oakbrook Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Dentsply Sirona during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $589,000. 99.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets various dental and oral health products, and other consumable healthcare products primarily for the professional dental market worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Technologies & Equipment; and Consumables. Its dental supplies include endodontic instruments and materials, dental anesthetics, prophylaxis pastes, dental sealants, impression materials, restorative materials, tooth whiteners, and topical fluoride products; and small equipment products comprise dental hand pieces, intraoral curing light systems, dental diagnostic systems, and ultrasonic scalers and polishers.

