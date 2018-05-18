Dell Technologies (DVMT) Shares Sold by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale reduced its position in Dell Technologies (NYSE:DVMT) by 9.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,452 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,547 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $1,187,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Accident Compensation Corp grew its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Accident Compensation Corp now owns 44,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,639,000 after purchasing an additional 6,805 shares during the last quarter. BBT Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 33.5% during the fourth quarter. BBT Capital Management LLC now owns 195,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,857,000 after purchasing an additional 48,902 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 68,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,596,000 after purchasing an additional 3,466 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 432,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,141,000 after purchasing an additional 13,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dalton Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Dell Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,081,000. 23.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dell Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. ValuEngine lowered Dell Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Dell Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo assumed coverage on Dell Technologies in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on Dell Technologies in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $114.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.00.

Shares of Dell Technologies opened at $74.32 on Friday, MarketBeat reports. Dell Technologies has a 12-month low of $73.19 and a 12-month high of $74.78. The company has a market capitalization of $57.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of -0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DVMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 8th. The company reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.75. Dell Technologies had a positive return on equity of 23.17% and a negative net margin of 4.74%. The business had revenue of $21.94 billion during the quarter. equities research analysts forecast that Dell Technologies will post 5.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dell Technologies Company Profile

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports information technology (IT) products and services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Client Solutions Group (CSG), Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), and VMware. The CSG segment offers hardware, such as desktop personal computers, notebooks, and workstations; and branded peripherals, including monitors and projectors; third-party software and peripherals; and attached software, peripherals, and services comprising support and deployment, configuration, and extended warranty services.

