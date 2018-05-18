Delek US (DK) Upgraded to Overweight by JPMorgan Chase

JPMorgan Chase upgraded shares of Delek US (NYSE:DK) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. JPMorgan Chase currently has $44.00 target price on the oil and gas company’s stock.

DK has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $49.00 price objective on shares of Delek US in a report on Friday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Delek US from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Delek US in a report on Monday, April 9th. They issued an outperform rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of Delek US from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Delek US from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $44.79.

Shares of Delek US stock opened at $52.44 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Delek US has a 1 year low of $48.76 and a 1 year high of $49.81. The firm has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.43.

Delek US (NYSE:DK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 7th. The oil and gas company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.44. Delek US had a net margin of 2.89% and a return on equity of 6.51%. The firm had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.10 billion. equities analysts anticipate that Delek US will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 18th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. This is a boost from Delek US’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Delek US’s payout ratio is currently 63.49%.

Delek US announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Monday, February 26th that authorizes the company to buyback $150.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the oil and gas company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, insider Ernest C. Cagle sold 9,682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.12, for a total transaction of $485,261.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director William J. Finnerty sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.45, for a total transaction of $100,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 229,791 shares of company stock valued at $8,786,238 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Delek US by 49.7% during the first quarter. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 73,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,971,000 after purchasing an additional 24,243 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Delek US during the first quarter worth about $199,000. PointState Capital LP acquired a new position in Delek US during the first quarter worth about $6,916,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Delek US during the first quarter worth about $301,000. Finally, Delek Group Ltd. boosted its position in Delek US by 36.1% during the first quarter. Delek Group Ltd. now owns 230,035 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,375,000 after acquiring an additional 61,037 shares during the last quarter. 91.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Delek US Company Profile

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company's Refining segment processes crude oil and other purchased feedstocks for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminals.

