DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Purchases New Position in Armstrong World Industries (AWI)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 24,870 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,388,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AWI. Gates Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Armstrong World Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $81,031,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Armstrong World Industries by 106.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 598,200 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,221,000 after buying an additional 308,900 shares during the last quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT increased its stake in Armstrong World Industries by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 4,631,998 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $280,467,000 after buying an additional 174,186 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Armstrong World Industries by 56.0% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 366,127 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $22,166,000 after buying an additional 131,484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Armstrong World Industries by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,021,768 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $122,419,000 after buying an additional 109,439 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on AWI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 13th. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on shares of Armstrong World Industries in a research note on Monday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase lowered shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 7th. Goldman Sachs upgraded shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 4th. Finally, Stephens restated a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Armstrong World Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.00.

Armstrong World Industries stock opened at $59.90 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of 20.52, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.69. Armstrong World Industries has a fifty-two week low of $58.50 and a fifty-two week high of $59.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 30th. The construction company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $227.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.35 million. Armstrong World Industries had a return on equity of 41.44% and a net margin of 13.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. research analysts expect that Armstrong World Industries will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Armstrong World Industries Company Profile

Armstrong World Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells ceiling systems primarily for use in the construction and renovation of residential and commercial buildings worldwide. It principally offers mineral fiber, fiberglass wool, and metal ceiling systems. The company produces suspended mineral fiber and soft fiber ceiling systems; suspension system (grid) and ceiling component products; and acoustical ceiling, wall, and structural solutions.

