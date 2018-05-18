DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Lowers Position in Essex Property Trust (ESS)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lowered its stake in Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) by 11.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,727 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 635 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $1,222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 404,247 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $97,573,000 after purchasing an additional 11,376 shares in the last quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC boosted its stake in Essex Property Trust by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC now owns 1,091,140 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $263,368,000 after acquiring an additional 62,762 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Essex Property Trust by 383.6% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 17,555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,237,000 after acquiring an additional 13,925 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in Essex Property Trust by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 150,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,372,000 after acquiring an additional 15,772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Essex Property Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $18,890,000. 98.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ESS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. SunTrust Banks cut shares of Essex Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $241.99 to $253.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Essex Property Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $250.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Friday, March 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $277.00 to $271.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Essex Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $280.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Jefferies Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $252.00 price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $264.25.

In related news, insider Glenn Olnick sold 1,600,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.10, for a total value of $160,000.00. Also, insider John F. Burkart sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.19, for a total transaction of $607,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,429 shares in the company, valued at $1,806,658.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ESS opened at $227.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.20 billion, a PE ratio of 19.10, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.38. Essex Property Trust has a twelve month low of $232.40 and a twelve month high of $234.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $347.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $347.53 million. Essex Property Trust had a net margin of 25.08% and a return on equity of 5.10%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.94 earnings per share. equities analysts anticipate that Essex Property Trust will post 12.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Essex Property Trust Company Profile

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 247 apartment communities with an additional 7 properties in various stages of active development.

