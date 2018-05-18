DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Cuts Position in ICICI Bank (IBN)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale reduced its stake in ICICI Bank (NYSE:IBN) by 10.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 154,912 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 18,068 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in ICICI Bank were worth $1,349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. OppenheimerFunds Inc. increased its stake in ICICI Bank by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 61,623,547 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $599,597,000 after buying an additional 8,049,720 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in ICICI Bank by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 28,560,613 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $277,894,000 after buying an additional 332,194 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in ICICI Bank by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,084,638 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $156,503,000 after buying an additional 1,796,060 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in ICICI Bank by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,725,581 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $133,550,000 after buying an additional 48,333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARGA Investment Management LP increased its stake in ICICI Bank by 24.7% in the 4th quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 13,631,501 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $132,635,000 after buying an additional 2,698,391 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IBN stock opened at $8.67 on Friday. ICICI Bank has a 1 year low of $8.75 and a 1 year high of $8.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.88.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of ICICI Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. ICICI Bank presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.00.

ICICI Bank Company Profile

ICICI Bank Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial services in India and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Treasury, Other Banking, Life Insurance, General Insurance, and Others segments. The company offers savings, salary, pension, current, other accounts; and fixed, recurring, and security deposits.

