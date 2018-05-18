DCC’s (DCC) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity reiterated their buy rating on shares of DCC (LON:DCC) in a research note released on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity currently has a GBX 8,471 ($114.91) price target on the stock.

Separately, Peel Hunt reissued an add rating on shares of DCC in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. DCC currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 8,342.86 ($113.17).

Shares of LON DCC opened at GBX 7,415 ($100.58) on Tuesday. DCC has a 1 year low of GBX 6,490 ($88.04) and a 1 year high of GBX 7,762.50 ($105.30).

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 24th will be issued a GBX 82.09 ($1.11) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 24th. This is a boost from DCC’s previous dividend of $74.63. This represents a yield of 1.14%.

About DCC

DCC plc provides sales, marketing, and business support services worldwide. The company's DCC Energy segment offers oil and liquefied petroleum gas products to commercial, retail, agricultural, industrial, marine, and other customers, as well as fuel cards. This segment serves approximately 1.4 million customers in approximately 9 countries.

