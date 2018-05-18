DaVita (DVA) Getting Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage, Study Shows

Media coverage about DaVita (NYSE:DVA) has trended somewhat positive recently, according to Accern. Accern identifies positive and negative news coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. DaVita earned a news impact score of 0.08 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media headlines about the company an impact score of 47.1766008517513 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

These are some of the news stories that may have effected Accern’s analysis:

Get DaVita alerts:

Shares of DaVita stock traded up $0.75 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $67.58. 1,023,900 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,566,581. The company has a quick ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The company has a market cap of $11.57 billion, a PE ratio of 20.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.10. DaVita has a 12 month low of $66.30 and a 12 month high of $66.97.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.79 billion. DaVita had a return on equity of 13.84% and a net margin of 2.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. research analysts anticipate that DaVita will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

DVA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. SunTrust Banks restated a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of DaVita in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DaVita from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $97.00 target price on DaVita and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. DaVita presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.30.

DaVita Company Profile

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure or end stage renal disease (ESRD). The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

Receive News & Ratings for DaVita Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DaVita and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.