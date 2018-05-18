Danaher (DHR) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Danaher (NYSE:DHR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday. They currently have $113.00 price target on the conglomerate’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Danaher’s first-quarter 2018 adjusted earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 6.5% and improved 16.5% year over year. The company’s core revenue growth, margin expansion and earnings growth during the reported quarter came on the back of its operating culture DBS. We are optimistic about the company’s core revenue and earnings growth, on the back of improving order trends and rising healthcare spending. Its recent acquisitions – Pall and Cepheid – are proving to be strong profit churners, and will boost core revenues in the quarters ahead. This apart, the company’s continuous introduction of products enables it to penetrate new markets and gain competitive edge in existing ones. Over the past six months, the stock has outperformed the industry average. However, sluggish economic conditions across some key operating regions and unfavorable currency translations pose as significant headwinds.”

DHR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $106.00 target price on shares of Danaher in a research report on Friday, April 20th. Jefferies Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $117.00 target price on shares of Danaher in a research report on Friday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Danaher in a research report on Friday, March 9th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $114.00 target price (up from $108.00) on shares of Danaher in a research report on Thursday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Danaher from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Danaher currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $105.56.

Shares of Danaher traded up $0.62, reaching $101.40, during midday trading on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 59,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,447,639. Danaher has a fifty-two week low of $100.13 and a fifty-two week high of $100.81. The company has a market capitalization of $70.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 19th. The conglomerate reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.05. Danaher had a return on equity of 11.39% and a net margin of 13.56%. The business had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts anticipate that Danaher will post 4.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 28th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.88%.

In other news, CFO Daniel L. Comas sold 78,379 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.67, for a total value of $7,968,792.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 148,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,125,344.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Rainer Blair sold 3,981 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.05, for a total value of $398,299.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 49,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,977,587.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 318,157 shares of company stock valued at $31,990,824 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. North American Management Corp lifted its stake in Danaher by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. North American Management Corp now owns 123,093 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $11,426,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lifted its stake in Danaher by 0.3% in the first quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 197,012 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $19,289,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Danaher by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 4,064 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in Danaher by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 13,374 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,241,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. lifted its stake in Danaher by 0.7% in the first quarter. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. now owns 84,028 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $8,227,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. 76.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences segment provides laser scanning, compound, surgical, and other stereo microscopes. This segment also offers filtration, separation, and purification technologies to the biopharmaceutical, food and beverage, medical, aerospace, microelectronics, and general industrial sectors.

