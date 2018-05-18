D.B. Root & Company LLC Invests $838,000 in Wells Fargo (WFC)

D.B. Root & Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 13,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $838,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Delpha Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $103,000. Stelac Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $109,000. Santori & Peters Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $110,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $132,000. Finally, Delphi Private Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo by 439.9% during the fourth quarter. Delphi Private Advisors LLC now owns 2,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 2,006 shares in the last quarter. 76.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Wells Fargo alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WFC. Vetr raised shares of Wells Fargo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.78 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, February 12th. UBS set a $63.00 price objective on shares of Wells Fargo and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Wells Fargo in a report on Monday, February 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Wells Fargo from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Sunday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Wells Fargo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.83.

Shares of Wells Fargo opened at $54.22 on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. Wells Fargo has a 52-week low of $54.54 and a 52-week high of $54.94. The company has a market capitalization of $267.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.05. Wells Fargo had a net margin of 22.80% and a return on equity of 12.46%. The firm had revenue of $21.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.74 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Wells Fargo declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, January 23rd that allows the company to repurchase 350,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 4th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 3rd. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. Wells Fargo’s payout ratio is presently 37.96%.

About Wells Fargo

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. The company's Community Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts; credit and debit cards; and automobile, student, mortgage, home equity, and small business loans.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.