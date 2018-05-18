D.A. Davidson & CO. Increases Stake in PowerShares DWA Tactical Multi-Asset Income Portfolio (DWIN)

D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in shares of PowerShares DWA Tactical Multi-Asset Income Portfolio (NASDAQ:DWIN) by 36.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 21,418 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in PowerShares DWA Tactical Multi-Asset Income Portfolio were worth $541,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DWIN. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its stake in shares of PowerShares DWA Tactical Multi-Asset Income Portfolio by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 148,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,994,000 after buying an additional 2,550 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of PowerShares DWA Tactical Multi-Asset Income Portfolio during the fourth quarter valued at $419,000. Private Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of PowerShares DWA Tactical Multi-Asset Income Portfolio by 27.6% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 16,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 3,637 shares during the period. G&S Capital LLC bought a new stake in PowerShares DWA Tactical Multi-Asset Income Portfolio during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,387,000. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management bought a new stake in PowerShares DWA Tactical Multi-Asset Income Portfolio during the fourth quarter valued at about $278,000.

Shares of DWIN stock opened at $24.87 on Friday. PowerShares DWA Tactical Multi-Asset Income Portfolio has a 1-year low of $24.71 and a 1-year high of $28.05.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 24th were given a dividend of $0.1168 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 23rd. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.64%. This is an increase from PowerShares DWA Tactical Multi-Asset Income Portfolio’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.

