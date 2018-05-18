CyrusOne (CONE) PT Set at $73.00 by Credit Suisse Group

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) has been assigned a $73.00 target price by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 40.30% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of CyrusOne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Guggenheim set a $65.00 target price on shares of CyrusOne and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of CyrusOne in a report on Thursday, March 1st. Jefferies Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price on shares of CyrusOne in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CyrusOne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.25.

CyrusOne stock opened at $52.03 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion, a PE ratio of 16.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.76. CyrusOne has a twelve month low of $53.04 and a twelve month high of $53.47. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.78). The company had revenue of $180.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.48 million. CyrusOne had a negative net margin of 1.33% and a negative return on equity of 0.60%. equities research analysts predict that CyrusOne will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other CyrusOne news, insider Kevin L. Timmons sold 11,465 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.39, for a total value of $566,256.35. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 177,843 shares in the company, valued at $8,783,665.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in CyrusOne by 9.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,151,041 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $468,623,000 after acquiring an additional 814,160 shares during the last quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC lifted its stake in CyrusOne by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC now owns 3,248,065 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $193,357,000 after acquiring an additional 579,122 shares during the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in CyrusOne in the first quarter valued at $147,004,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in CyrusOne by 56.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,496,761 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $127,859,000 after acquiring an additional 899,515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Santa Barbara Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in CyrusOne by 15.0% in the first quarter. Santa Barbara Asset Management LLC now owns 1,813,755 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $92,882,000 after acquiring an additional 236,008 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.94% of the company’s stock.

CyrusOne Company Profile

CyrusOne (NASDAQ: CONE) is a high-growth real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in highly reliable enterprise-class, carrier-neutral data center properties. The Company provides mission-critical data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure for nearly 1,000 customers, including 197 Fortune 1000 companies.

