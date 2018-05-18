CVD Equipment (CVV) Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of CVD Equipment (NASDAQ:CVV) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Thursday.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of CVD Equipment from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd.

Shares of CVD Equipment traded down $0.04, reaching $7.45, during trading hours on Thursday, according to Marketbeat. 500 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,448. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.36 million, a P/E ratio of 10.15 and a beta of 1.03. CVD Equipment has a 1-year low of $7.75 and a 1-year high of $7.80.

CVD Equipment (NASDAQ:CVV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $9.15 million during the quarter. CVD Equipment had a net margin of 11.80% and a return on equity of 12.16%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in CVD Equipment stock. Wynnefield Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of CVD Equipment Co. (NASDAQ:CVV) by 16.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 134,794 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 19,210 shares during the quarter. Wynnefield Capital Inc. owned approximately 2.09% of CVD Equipment worth $1,231,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 21.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CVD Equipment Company Profile

CVD Equipment Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells equipment and process solutions used to develop and manufacture materials and coatings for research and industrial applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two divisions, CVD/First Nano and Stainless Design Concepts.

