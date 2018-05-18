Critical Comparison: PacWest Banc (PACW) versus First Merchants (FRME)

PacWest Banc (NASDAQ: PACW) and First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares PacWest Banc and First Merchants’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PacWest Banc 32.53% 8.34% 1.69% First Merchants 26.33% 9.82% 1.36%

This table compares PacWest Banc and First Merchants’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PacWest Banc $1.18 billion 5.80 $357.81 million $2.92 18.74 First Merchants $385.90 million 5.81 $96.07 million $2.41 18.77

PacWest Banc has higher revenue and earnings than First Merchants. PacWest Banc is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than First Merchants, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

PacWest Banc has a beta of 1.46, indicating that its stock price is 46% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First Merchants has a beta of 0.9, indicating that its stock price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

PacWest Banc pays an annual dividend of $2.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.7%. First Merchants pays an annual dividend of $0.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.6%. PacWest Banc pays out 68.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. First Merchants pays out 29.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

88.0% of PacWest Banc shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 70.3% of First Merchants shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of PacWest Banc shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.4% of First Merchants shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for PacWest Banc and First Merchants, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PacWest Banc 0 5 4 2 2.73 First Merchants 0 1 1 0 2.50

PacWest Banc currently has a consensus target price of $54.70, suggesting a potential downside of 0.02%. First Merchants has a consensus target price of $50.00, suggesting a potential upside of 10.52%. Given First Merchants’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe First Merchants is more favorable than PacWest Banc.

Summary

PacWest Banc beats First Merchants on 11 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PacWest Banc

PacWest Bancorp operates as the holding company for Pacific Western Bank, a state chartered bank that provides commercial banking products and services. The company accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It also provides real estate loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, and construction of commercial real estate properties; small business administration loans; asset-based loans for working capital needs; venture capital loans to support the start-up operations of entrepreneurial companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases. In addition, the company offers consumer loans comprising personal loans, auto loans, home equity lines of credit, revolving lines of credit, and other loans. Further, it provides international banking and multi-state deposit services; money market sweep products; investment advisory and asset management services; treasury and cash management services; telephone banking, and online and mobile banking services; and foreign exchange and ATM services. The company offers its products and services to small and mid-sized companies, entrepreneurial businesses and their venture capital, private equity investors, professionals, and other individuals. As of February 1, 2018, it had 76 full-service branches located throughout the state of California; and one branch in Durham, North Carolina. The company was formerly known as First Community Bancorp and changed its name to PacWest Bancorp in April 2008. PacWest Bancorp was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Beverly Hills, California.

About First Merchants

First Merchants Corporation operates as the financial holding company for First Merchants Bank that provides community banking services. It accepts time, savings, and demand deposits; and provides consumer, commercial, agri-business, and real estate mortgage loans, as well as rents safe deposit facilities. The company also provides personal and corporate trust, full-service brokerage, corporate, letters of credit, and repurchase agreements services. It operates 119 banking locations in 31 Indiana, 2 Illinois, and 2 Ohio counties. The company's delivery channels include ATMs, check cards, remote deposit capture, interactive voice response systems, and Internet technology. First Merchants Corporation was founded in 1893 and is headquartered in Muncie, Indiana.

