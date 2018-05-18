Critical Comparison: Gold Fields (GFI) versus Kinross Gold (KGC)

Gold Fields (NYSE: GFI) and Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) are both mid-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Gold Fields and Kinross Gold’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gold Fields N/A N/A N/A Kinross Gold 12.25% 6.20% 3.45%

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Gold Fields and Kinross Gold, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gold Fields 0 4 3 0 2.43 Kinross Gold 1 6 4 0 2.27

Gold Fields currently has a consensus target price of $5.66, indicating a potential upside of 56.22%. Kinross Gold has a consensus target price of $4.77, indicating a potential upside of 33.90%. Given Gold Fields’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Gold Fields is more favorable than Kinross Gold.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Gold Fields and Kinross Gold’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gold Fields $2.76 billion 1.08 -$18.70 million $0.24 15.08 Kinross Gold $3.30 billion 1.35 $445.40 million $0.14 25.43

Kinross Gold has higher revenue and earnings than Gold Fields. Gold Fields is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Kinross Gold, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Gold Fields pays an annual dividend of $0.07 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.9%. Kinross Gold does not pay a dividend. Gold Fields pays out 29.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Gold Fields has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Volatility and Risk

Gold Fields has a beta of -0.84, suggesting that its stock price is 184% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kinross Gold has a beta of 0.37, suggesting that its stock price is 63% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

34.3% of Gold Fields shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.7% of Kinross Gold shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Kinross Gold shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Kinross Gold beats Gold Fields on 11 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Gold Fields

Gold Fields Limited produces gold and holds gold reserves and resources in South Africa, Ghana, Australia, and Peru. The company engages in underground and surface gold and surface copper mining and related activities, including exploration, extraction, processing, and smelting. It holds interests in seven operating mines with an annual gold-equivalent production of approximately 2.2 million ounces, as well as gold mineral reserves of approximately 49 million ounces and mineral resources of approximately 104 million ounces. The company also holds copper mineral reserves totaling 764 million pounds and mineral resources totaling 4,881 million pounds. Gold Fields Limited was founded in 1887 and is based in Sandton, South Africa.

About Kinross Gold

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, extraction, and processing of gold-containing ore. It also engages in the reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver. The company's gold production and exploration activities are carried out principally in Canada, the United States, Russia, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

