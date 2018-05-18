Crest Nicholson (CRST) PT Lowered to GBX 500 at JPMorgan Chase

Crest Nicholson (LON:CRST) had its price target decreased by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase from GBX 550 ($7.46) to GBX 500 ($6.78) in a report issued on Friday. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 19.16% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on CRST. Beaufort Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 580 ($7.87) target price on shares of Crest Nicholson in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Peel Hunt decreased their target price on shares of Crest Nicholson from GBX 680 ($9.22) to GBX 675 ($9.16) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Crest Nicholson in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Numis Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Crest Nicholson from GBX 618 ($8.38) to GBX 595 ($8.07) and set an “add” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on shares of Crest Nicholson from GBX 610 ($8.27) to GBX 600 ($8.14) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Crest Nicholson has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 584.88 ($7.93).

Shares of LON CRST traded down GBX 74.40 ($1.01) during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting GBX 419.60 ($5.69). The stock had a trading volume of 2,147,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,510,000. Crest Nicholson has a 1 year low of GBX 466.81 ($6.33) and a 1 year high of GBX 648.50 ($8.80).

In other Crest Nicholson news, insider Stephen Stone sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 483 ($6.55), for a total transaction of £1,207,500 ($1,637,954.42).

Crest Nicholson Holdings plc engages in builds homes in the United Kingdom. It develops apartments, houses, regeneration schemes, and garden villages; and commercial properties. The company serves first-time buyers, families, and investors. Crest Nicholson Holdings plc was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Chertsey, the United Kingdom.

