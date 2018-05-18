Crest Nicholson (CRST) Hits New 1-Year Low at $420.20

Crest Nicholson Holdings (LON:CRST) reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 420.20 ($5.70) and last traded at GBX 430.60 ($5.84), with a volume of 7700486 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 494 ($6.70).

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CRST shares. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Crest Nicholson in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on shares of Crest Nicholson from GBX 610 ($8.27) to GBX 600 ($8.14) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 675 ($9.16) price target on shares of Crest Nicholson in a research report on Thursday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on shares of Crest Nicholson from GBX 593 ($8.04) to GBX 554 ($7.51) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Beaufort Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 580 ($7.87) price target on shares of Crest Nicholson in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 591.13 ($8.02).

In related news, insider Stephen Stone sold 232,889 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 475 ($6.44), for a total transaction of £1,106,222.75 ($1,500,573.45).

About Crest Nicholson

Crest Nicholson Holdings plc engages in builds homes in the United Kingdom. It develops apartments, houses, regeneration schemes, and garden villages; and commercial properties. The company serves first-time buyers, families, and investors. Crest Nicholson Holdings plc was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Chertsey, the United Kingdom.

Receive News & Ratings for Crest Nicholson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crest Nicholson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.