Credit Suisse Group Downgrades RYB Education (RYB) to Neutral

RYB Education (NYSE:RYB) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded RYB Education from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 22nd.

Get RYB Education alerts:

RYB Education opened at $16.53 on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm has a market capitalization of $494.44 million and a PE ratio of 61.22. RYB Education has a twelve month low of $15.66 and a twelve month high of $17.07.

RYB Education (NYSE:RYB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 15th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $39.06 million for the quarter. sell-side analysts forecast that RYB Education will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in RYB Education during the 4th quarter worth $464,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in RYB Education by 138.1% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $844,000 after buying an additional 29,000 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in RYB Education during the 4th quarter worth $1,386,000. Finally, Valiant Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in RYB Education during the 1st quarter worth $27,949,000. 5.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RYB Education Company Profile

RYB Education, Inc provides early childhood education service in the People's Republic of China. The company offers kindergarten services to 2-6-year-old children; and play-and-learn centers services for the joint participation of 0-6-year-old children and their families to promote children's development and prepare them for their entry into kindergartens and primary schools.

Receive News & Ratings for RYB Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RYB Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.