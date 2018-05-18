Coty (COTY) Given Daily Media Sentiment Score of 0.15

News stories about Coty (NYSE:COTY) have been trending somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research firm ranks the sentiment of press coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Coty earned a media sentiment score of 0.15 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned headlines about the company an impact score of 46.7180233436981 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near term.

Here are some of the headlines that may have impacted Accern Sentiment Analysis’s rankings:

Get Coty alerts:

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on Coty from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Coty from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase raised their price objective on Coty from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Barclays set a $20.00 price objective on Coty and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating on shares of Coty in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.68.

Shares of Coty traded down $0.33, reaching $14.18, during mid-day trading on Thursday, according to Marketbeat Ratings . 6,579,898 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,230,089. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.51, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.38. Coty has a 52 week low of $14.12 and a 52 week high of $14.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Coty (NYSE:COTY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. Coty had a positive return on equity of 4.31% and a negative net margin of 3.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. research analysts expect that Coty will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 30th. Coty’s payout ratio is 79.37%.

In other Coty news, Director Robert S. Singer bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.12 per share, for a total transaction of $211,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 155,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,188,600. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Coty

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, sells, and distributes beauty products worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer Beauty, Luxury, and Professional Beauty. The Consumer Beauty segment offers color cosmetics, retail hair coloring and styling products, body care products, and mass fragrances primarily through hypermarkets, supermarkets, drug stores and pharmacies, mid-tier department stores, and traditional food and drug retailers, as well as own branded e-commerce and direct to consumer Websites.

Receive News & Ratings for Coty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.