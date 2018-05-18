Corporate Capital Trust (CCT) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Corporate Capital Trust (NYSE:CCT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday.

According to Zacks, “Corporate Capital Trust, Inc. is a business development company. It focused on investing in the debt of privately owned companies. Corporate Capital Trust, Inc. is based in Orlando, United States. “

A number of other brokerages have also commented on CCT. Wells Fargo initiated coverage on Corporate Capital Trust in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. They set an outperform rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine lowered Corporate Capital Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, April 27th.

CCT stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $16.56. The company had a trading volume of 1,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 602,924. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.79. Corporate Capital Trust has a one year low of $16.68 and a one year high of $16.78.

Corporate Capital Trust (NYSE:CCT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 15th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $99.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.60 million. Corporate Capital Trust had a net margin of 40.13% and a return on equity of 7.01%. analysts predict that Corporate Capital Trust will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.4022 per share. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 28th. Corporate Capital Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 104.55%.

In other Corporate Capital Trust news, CEO Todd C. Builione purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.13 per share, with a total value of $241,950.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Philip Davidson purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $48,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 29,000 shares of company stock worth $467,030 over the last three months.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ruggie Capital Group acquired a new position in shares of Corporate Capital Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $1,063,000. NorthRock Partners LLC acquired a new position in Corporate Capital Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $8,924,000. IFG Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Corporate Capital Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $929,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Corporate Capital Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $360,000. Finally, Ares Management LLC acquired a new position in Corporate Capital Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $7,393,000. 13.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Corporate Capital Trust

Corporate Capital Trust Inc is headquartered in Orlando, Florida, United States and is engaged in the financial intermediation activities. The company offers Trust. The company was founded in 2010.

