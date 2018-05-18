Cormark Research Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Carmanah Technologies (CMH)

Carmanah Technologies (TSE:CMH) – Analysts at Cormark dropped their Q2 2018 earnings per share estimates for shares of Carmanah Technologies in a research note issued to investors on Monday, May 14th. Cormark analyst M. D. Whale now anticipates that the company will earn $0.05 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.08. Cormark also issued estimates for Carmanah Technologies’ Q4 2018 earnings at $0.09 EPS.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a C$5.75 target price on shares of Carmanah Technologies in a report on Tuesday, March 27th.

Shares of Carmanah Technologies opened at C$4.70 on Wednesday, according to MarketBeat . Carmanah Technologies has a 52-week low of C$3.88 and a 52-week high of C$4.99.

Carmanah Technologies Corporation designs, develops, and distributes products focused on energy optimized light LED solutions for infrastructure worldwide. It operates in Signals and Illumination segments. The Signals segment provides solar LED flashing beacons, including pedestrian crosswalk signals, school zone flashers, and 24-hr roadway beacons for various roadway applications; a range of marine lighting solutions to coast guards, marine authorities, navies, and ports; and LED aviation lighting solutions, such as approach lightings, apron lightings, and solar and hybrid power systems.

