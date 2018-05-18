Cormark Increases Element Fleet Management (EFN) Price Target to C$6.50

Element Fleet Management (TSE:EFN) had its price target hoisted by equities research analysts at Cormark from C$4.75 to C$6.50 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. Cormark’s target price indicates a potential upside of 8.88% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$6.00 to C$7.00 in a research report on Wednesday. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$6.00 to C$6.50 in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$7.00 to C$8.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. National Bank Financial raised shares of Element Fleet Management from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from C$4.00 to C$5.50 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, CSFB reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a C$6.00 price objective on shares of Element Fleet Management in a research note on Wednesday, April 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$7.27.

Get Element Fleet Management alerts:

Element Fleet Management opened at C$5.97 on Wednesday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. Element Fleet Management has a twelve month low of C$3.21 and a twelve month high of C$11.16.

Element Fleet Management (TSE:EFN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 15th. The financial services provider reported C$0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C$0.19. The company had revenue of C$229.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$239.00 million.

In other Element Fleet Management news, insider Daniel Jauernig acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$5.78 per share, with a total value of C$578,000.00. Also, Director George Keith Graham purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$5.69 per share, with a total value of C$284,500.00.

Element Fleet Management Company Profile

Element Fleet Management Corp. operates as a fleet management company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers fleet management services, including acquisition, financing, program management, and remarketing services for cars and light duty vehicles, medium and heavy duty trucks, material handling equipment, automobiles, and specialty vehicles and equipment, as well as corporate, municipal, and industrial fleets.

Receive News & Ratings for Element Fleet Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Element Fleet Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.