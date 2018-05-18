Cormark Comments on Diversified Royalty Corp’s FY2018 Earnings (DIV)

Diversified Royalty Corp (TSE:DIV) – Equities researchers at Cormark decreased their FY2018 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Diversified Royalty in a report released on Tuesday, May 15th. Cormark analyst J. Fenwick now expects that the company will earn $0.13 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.14.

Separately, CIBC increased their price target on shares of Diversified Royalty from C$3.75 to C$4.00 in a research report on Monday, April 2nd.

DIV stock opened at C$3.28 on Wednesday. Diversified Royalty has a 12 month low of C$2.20 and a 12 month high of C$3.74.

Diversified Royalty (TSE:DIV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 29th. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.04 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$6.87 million for the quarter. Diversified Royalty had a return on equity of 5.29% and a net margin of 59.32%.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 31st will be given a $0.0185 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 14th. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.77%.

Diversified Royalty Company Profile

Diversified Royalty Corp., a multi-royalty corporation, engages in the acquisition of royalties from multi-location businesses and franchisors in North America. It primarily holds the Canadian and United States trademarks and other intellectual property rights related to the Original Joe's, Elephant & Castle, and State & Main restaurant businesses.

