Cormark Comments on Badger Daylighting’s Q1 2019 Earnings (BAD)

Badger Daylighting (TSE:BAD) – Investment analysts at Cormark issued their Q1 2019 earnings per share estimates for Badger Daylighting in a research report issued on Monday, May 14th. Cormark analyst J. Zhang expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.25 for the quarter. Cormark also issued estimates for Badger Daylighting’s Q2 2019 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.75 EPS and Q4 2019 earnings at $0.64 EPS.

Get Badger Daylighting alerts:

Badger Daylighting (TSE:BAD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 27th. The company reported C$0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Badger Daylighting had a net margin of 11.46% and a return on equity of 22.53%. The company had revenue of C$132.79 million during the quarter.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on BAD. Industrial Alliance Securities upgraded shares of Badger Daylighting from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from C$33.00 to C$34.50 in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$31.00 price target on shares of Badger Daylighting in a research note on Tuesday, April 17th.

Shares of Badger Daylighting stock opened at C$28.20 on Thursday. Badger Daylighting has a 52-week low of C$21.51 and a 52-week high of C$33.50.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 30th were given a dividend of $0.045 per share. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 27th. This is an increase from Badger Daylighting’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

In related news, Director Grant Donald Billing acquired 5,000 shares of Badger Daylighting stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$25.69 per share, for a total transaction of C$128,450.00. Also, Director Paul James Vanderberg acquired 3,500 shares of Badger Daylighting stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$22.02 per share, with a total value of C$77,070.00. Insiders have bought a total of 8,975 shares of company stock valued at $217,177 in the last 90 days.

Badger Daylighting Company Profile

Badger Daylighting Ltd. provides non-destructive excavating and related services in Canada and the United States. Its Badger Hydrovac technology uses a pressurized water stream to liquefy the soil cover, which is then removed with a vacuum system and deposited into a storage tank. The company offers daylighting services for visual confirmation of buried lines, directional drilling test holes, sacrificial anode installation, pipeline and utility crossings, and subsurface utility engineering test holes applications; potholing; and slot trenching services for perimeter slot trenching, exposing existing cables or conduits, cable or conduit and drain tile installation, and line fault repairs.

Receive News & Ratings for Badger Daylighting Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Badger Daylighting and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.