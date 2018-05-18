Cormark Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Element Fleet Management (EFN)

Element Fleet Management (TSE:EFN) – Research analysts at Cormark boosted their Q3 2018 earnings per share estimates for Element Fleet Management in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 16th. Cormark analyst J. Fenwick now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $0.18 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.17. Cormark also issued estimates for Element Fleet Management’s FY2018 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.19 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $0.72 EPS.

EFN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$11.00 to C$8.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 16th. CIBC reduced their target price on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$8.50 to C$6.00 in a research note on Friday, March 16th. National Bank Financial raised shares of Element Fleet Management from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from C$4.00 to C$5.50 in a research note on Tuesday. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$6.00 to C$6.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, CSFB reduced their target price on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$9.50 to C$6.00 in a research note on Friday, March 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$7.27.

Element Fleet Management stock opened at C$5.97 on Friday. Element Fleet Management has a 52-week low of C$3.21 and a 52-week high of C$11.16.

Element Fleet Management (TSE:EFN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 15th. The financial services provider reported C$0.19 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.19. The business had revenue of C$229.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$239.00 million.

In related news, Director George Keith Graham purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$5.69 per share, for a total transaction of C$284,500.00. Also, insider Daniel Jauernig purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$5.78 per share, for a total transaction of C$578,000.00.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 28th.

Element Fleet Management Corp. operates as a fleet management company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers fleet management services, including acquisition, financing, program management, and remarketing services for cars and light duty vehicles, medium and heavy duty trucks, material handling equipment, automobiles, and specialty vehicles and equipment, as well as corporate, municipal, and industrial fleets.

