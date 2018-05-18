Contrasting Quest Resource (QRHC) and United Rentals (URI)

Quest Resource (NASDAQ: QRHC) and United Rentals (NYSE:URI) are both business services companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, dividends and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Quest Resource alerts:

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Quest Resource and United Rentals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Quest Resource 0 0 1 0 3.00 United Rentals 2 5 6 0 2.31

Quest Resource currently has a consensus target price of $5.00, suggesting a potential upside of 134.74%. United Rentals has a consensus target price of $186.20, suggesting a potential upside of 9.30%. Given Quest Resource’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Quest Resource is more favorable than United Rentals.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Quest Resource and United Rentals’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Quest Resource $138.35 million 0.24 -$5.82 million ($0.38) -5.61 United Rentals $6.64 billion 2.14 $1.35 billion $10.59 16.09

United Rentals has higher revenue and earnings than Quest Resource. Quest Resource is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than United Rentals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Quest Resource has a beta of 2.82, meaning that its share price is 182% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, United Rentals has a beta of 2.56, meaning that its share price is 156% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

12.0% of Quest Resource shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 89.6% of United Rentals shares are held by institutional investors. 50.2% of Quest Resource shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of United Rentals shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Quest Resource and United Rentals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Quest Resource -4.34% -8.24% -5.75% United Rentals 20.23% 39.19% 7.13%

Summary

United Rentals beats Quest Resource on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Quest Resource Company Profile

Quest Resource Holding Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides management programs to reuse, recycle, and dispose various waste streams and recyclables in the United States. The company offers recycling and waste management services for motor oil, oil filters, scrap tires, grease and cooking oil, food waste, and expired food products; and various other materials, such as glass, cardboard, paper, and metal, as well as hazardous materials, plastics, construction debris, batteries, mercury, lights, regulated waste, electronic devices, and industrial cleaning products. It also provides landfill diversion services. In addition, the company operates Earth911.com, a Website that offers data, information, and articles in engaging, educating, and entertaining consumers regarding the environment, recycling, and sustainability. Further, it provides sustainability programs, including strategic planning, writing policies and procedures, LEED and green globe certification, life cycle assessment, energy modeling, building commissioning, and carbon emission reduction reporting. Quest Resource Holding Corporation serves big box, food chain, and other retailers; automotive and fleet providers; construction and demolition projects; and commercial, industrial, residential, and educational properties through direct sales force and strategic partnerships. The company was formerly known as Infinity Resources Holdings Corp. and changed its name to Quest Resource Holding Corporation in October 2013. Quest Resource Holding Corporation is based in The Colony, Texas.

United Rentals Company Profile

United Rentals, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power, and Pump. The General Rentals segment engages in the rental of general construction and industrial equipment, such as backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools. This segment serves construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, and homeowners. The Trench, Power, and Pump segment is involved in the rental of specialty construction products, including trench safety equipment, such as trench shields, aluminum hydraulic shoring systems, slide rails, crossing plates, construction lasers, and line testing equipment for underground work; power and HVAC equipment consisting of portable diesel generators, electrical distribution equipment, and temperature control equipment; and pumps primarily used by energy and petrochemical customers. It serves construction companies involved in infrastructure projects, municipalities, and industrial companies. The company also sells new equipment, such as aerial lifts, reach forklifts, telehandlers, compressors, and generators; contractor supplies, including construction consumables, tools, small equipment, and safety supplies; and parts for equipment that are owned by the company's customers, as well as provides repair and maintenance services. It sells its used equipment through its sales force, brokers, and Website, as well as at auctions and directly to manufacturers. As of January 1, 2018, the company operated 997 rental locations in the United States and Canada. United Rentals, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

Receive News & Ratings for Quest Resource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quest Resource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.