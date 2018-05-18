Contrasting Lundbeck (HLUYY) and Imperial Brands (IMBBY)

Lundbeck (OTCMKTS: HLUYY) and Imperial Brands (OTCMKTS:IMBBY) are both large-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Lundbeck and Imperial Brands, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lundbeck 2 0 0 0 1.00 Imperial Brands 0 5 1 0 2.17

Dividends

Lundbeck pays an annual dividend of $0.95 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.4%. Imperial Brands pays an annual dividend of $2.30 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.1%. Imperial Brands pays out 65.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Risk & Volatility

Lundbeck has a beta of -0.02, suggesting that its share price is 102% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Imperial Brands has a beta of 0.65, suggesting that its share price is 35% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Lundbeck and Imperial Brands’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lundbeck $2.62 billion 5.09 $398.58 million N/A N/A Imperial Brands $39.59 billion 0.91 $1.79 billion $3.49 10.87

Imperial Brands has higher revenue and earnings than Lundbeck.

Profitability

This table compares Lundbeck and Imperial Brands’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lundbeck 15.23% 27.73% 15.39% Imperial Brands N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.1% of Lundbeck shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.2% of Imperial Brands shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Imperial Brands shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Imperial Brands beats Lundbeck on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Lundbeck Company Profile

H. Lundbeck A/S engages in the research, development, production, and sale of pharmaceuticals for the treatment of psychiatric and neurological disorders in Denmark and internationally. Its products include Abilify Maintena, Brintellix/Trintellix, Cipralex/Lexapro, Northera, Onfi, Rexulti, Sabril, and Xenazine. The company offers pharmaceutical products for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease, depression, Parkinson's disease, Schizophrenia, alcohol dependence, anxiety, Bipolar I disorder, Epilepsy, Huntington's disease, and symptomatic neurogenic orthostatic hypotension. H. Lundbeck A/S sells its products to distributors of pharmaceuticals, pharmacies, and hospitals. The company was founded in 1915 and is headquartered in Valby, Denmark.

Imperial Brands Company Profile

Imperial Brands PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells tobacco and tobacco-related products. It offers cigarettes, fine cut tobacco, papers, and cigars; smokeless tobacco, including snus; and e-vapour products. The company sells its products under the growth brands, such as Davidoff, Gauloises Blondes, JPS, West, Fine, News, Winston, Bastos, Lambert & Butler, and Parker & Simpson; and specialist brands consisting of blu, Gitanes, Kool, Golden Virginia, Drum, Route 66, Cohiba, Montecristo, Romeo Y Julieta, Backwoods, Skruf, and Rizla in approximately 160 countries worldwide. It also provides logistics services that include the distribution of tobacco products for tobacco product manufacturers; and various non-tobacco products and services. In addition, the company is involved in the management of a golf course; market of papers; distribution of pharmaceuticals, POS software, and published materials and other products; and printing and publishing activities, as well as offers long haul transportation, industrial parcel and express delivery, advertising, and support management services. Further, it owns the trademarks; and retails its products. The company was formerly known as Imperial Tobacco Group PLC and changed its name to Imperial Brands PLC in February 2016. Imperial Brands PLC was founded in 1901 and is headquartered in Bristol, the United Kingdom.

