Consolidated Communications (CNSL) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL) was downgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued on Friday.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Consolidated Communications from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. ValuEngine lowered Consolidated Communications from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 12th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Consolidated Communications in a report on Tuesday, March 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. TheStreet raised Consolidated Communications from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Consolidated Communications in a research report on Friday, March 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.50.

CNSL opened at $11.19 on Friday. Consolidated Communications has a twelve month low of $11.16 and a twelve month high of $11.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.26, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $791.62 million, a P/E ratio of 43.04 and a beta of 0.72.

Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.11). Consolidated Communications had a negative return on equity of 0.29% and a net margin of 4.60%. The company had revenue of $356.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $354.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 109.6% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts expect that Consolidated Communications will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bfsg LLC bought a new position in Consolidated Communications in the 4th quarter worth approximately $129,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in Consolidated Communications in the 1st quarter worth approximately $119,000. Jump Trading LLC bought a new position in Consolidated Communications in the 4th quarter worth approximately $133,000. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in Consolidated Communications in the 1st quarter worth approximately $122,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Consolidated Communications in the 4th quarter worth approximately $138,000. 75.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Consolidated Communications Company Profile

Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various integrated communications services to business and residential customers in the United States. It offers a range of communication services and products that include local and long-distance, high-speed broadband Internet access, video, voice over Internet protocol, private line, custom calling features, security, cloud, data center, managed and IT, and directory publishing services, as well as engages in equipment sales activities.

