Comparing Aggreko (ARGKF) & Regal Beloit (RBC)

Aggreko (OTCMKTS: ARGKF) and Regal Beloit (NYSE:RBC) are both mid-cap industrial products companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Get Aggreko alerts:

98.3% of Regal Beloit shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.2% of Regal Beloit shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Regal Beloit pays an annual dividend of $1.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.3%. Aggreko does not pay a dividend. Regal Beloit pays out 21.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Regal Beloit has raised its dividend for 8 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares Aggreko and Regal Beloit’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aggreko N/A N/A N/A Regal Beloit 6.57% 9.87% 5.16%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Aggreko and Regal Beloit, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aggreko 0 0 1 0 3.00 Regal Beloit 0 6 5 0 2.45

Regal Beloit has a consensus target price of $85.80, indicating a potential upside of 6.85%. Given Regal Beloit’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Regal Beloit is more favorable than Aggreko.

Volatility and Risk

Aggreko has a beta of 1.7, meaning that its share price is 70% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Regal Beloit has a beta of 1.39, meaning that its share price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Aggreko and Regal Beloit’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aggreko $2.23 billion 1.11 $136.61 million N/A N/A Regal Beloit $3.36 billion 1.05 $213.00 million $4.87 16.49

Regal Beloit has higher revenue and earnings than Aggreko.

Summary

Regal Beloit beats Aggreko on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Aggreko Company Profile

Aggreko Plc supplies modular, mobile power, heating, cooling, and related services worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Rental Solutions, Power Solutions ? Industrial, and Power Solutions ? Utility. It offers power generation products, such as diesel generators, G3+ generators, and gas generators, as well as Solar-diesel hybrid power plants; cooling systems, including cooling towers, chillers, heat exchangers, air handlers, and air conditioners; and desiccant and refrigerated dehumidifiers to prevent metal corrosion, aid processes, preserve equipment on cold stacked offshore rigs, reduce mold and mildew growth during production processes, and dry out water-damaged buildings, as well as to reduce drying times for concrete, insulation, and fireproofing. The company also provides electric heaters, indirect fired heaters, and heat exchangers; and load banks that are used to test generators and turbines, uninterrupted power systems, electrical distribution panels and systems, data center power systems, combined heat and power systems, and simulation of heat loads. In addition, it offers power to government utilities. The company operates 193 sales and service centers. It serves various the agriculture, construction, contracting, data centers, events, facilities management, food and beverage, government services, manufacturing, mining, oil and gas, petrochemical and refining, pharmaceuticals, renewable energy, shipping, telecommunications, and utilities sectors. Aggreko Plc was founded in 1962 and is based in Glasgow, the United Kingdom.

Regal Beloit Company Profile

Regal Beloit Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electric motors, electrical motion controls, and power generation and power transmission products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Commercial and Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Power Transmission Solutions. The Commercial and Industrial Systems segment provides AC and DC motors, and controls; motors, electronic variable speed controls, and blowers; and starters, contactors, relays, variable frequency drives, and integrated solutions of components. This segment also offers precision stator and rotor kits; hazardous duty motors; and electric generators, automatic transfer switches, power generation and distribution switch gears, and components and system controls. It serves commercial heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC); pool and spa; standby and critical power; and oil and gas system markets. The Climate Solutions segment offers motors, electronic variable speed controls, and blowers, as well as capacitors, precision stators, and rotor sets for residential and light commercial HVAC, water heaters, and commercial refrigeration markets. The Power Transmission Solutions segment provides mounted and unmounted bearings; conveyor products; disc products, patented diaphragms, gear couplings, couplings and transmission elements, gears, grids, jaws, elastomers, and joints; mechanical power transmission drives, components, and bearings; and worm gearing, shaft mount reducer, helical concentric and right angle, bevel and miter gearing, center pivot gearing, and open gearing products. It serves beverage, bulk handling, metals, special machinery, energy, and aerospace and general industrial markets. The company sells its products directly, as well as through independent sales representatives and distributors. Regal Beloit Corporation was founded in 1955 and is based in Beloit, Wisconsin.

Receive News & Ratings for Aggreko Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aggreko and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.