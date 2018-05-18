Community Bank, N.A. (CBU) Plans $0.34 Quarterly Dividend

Community Bank, N.A. (NYSE:CBU) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 17th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.34 per share by the bank on Tuesday, July 10th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%.

Community Bank, N.A. has raised its dividend by an average of 4.5% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 7 years. Community Bank, N.A. has a payout ratio of 52.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Community Bank, N.A. to earn $3.16 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 43.0%.

Get Community Bank N.A. alerts:

Shares of Community Bank, N.A. opened at $60.76 on Friday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.97. Community Bank, N.A. has a 52 week low of $60.13 and a 52 week high of $60.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73.

Community Bank, N.A. (NYSE:CBU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 24th. The bank reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $138.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.03 million. Community Bank, N.A. had a net margin of 29.20% and a return on equity of 9.49%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. equities research analysts expect that Community Bank, N.A. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CBU shares. Boenning Scattergood reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Community Bank, N.A. in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of Community Bank, N.A. in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Community Bank, N.A. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Hovde Group raised shares of Community Bank, N.A. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $59.00 price objective on shares of Community Bank, N.A. in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.67.

In other Community Bank, N.A. news, EVP Brian D. Donahue sold 5,149 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.78, for a total transaction of $297,509.22. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,570,516.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director R Kallet Michael sold 5,366 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.08, for a total transaction of $306,291.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,140 shares of company stock worth $1,059,070 over the last ninety days. 2.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Community Bank, N.A. Company Profile

Community Bank System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank, N.A. that provides various banking and financial services to retail, commercial, and municipal customers. It operates through three segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The company offers various deposits products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits.

Receive News & Ratings for Community Bank N.A. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Bank N.A. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.