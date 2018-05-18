Commerzbank (CRZBY) Earns “Neutral” Rating from DZ Bank

DZ Bank reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Commerzbank (OTCMKTS:CRZBY) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday.

CRZBY has been the topic of several other reports. Macquarie assumed coverage on Commerzbank in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. They set an underperform rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Commerzbank in a research note on Monday, April 16th. They set an underperform rating on the stock. Finally, UBS restated a sell rating on shares of Commerzbank in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th.

Shares of Commerzbank opened at $12.11 on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. Commerzbank has a 1-year low of $10.27 and a 1-year high of $17.05. The firm has a market cap of $16.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.17 and a beta of 1.27.

Commerzbank (OTCMKTS:CRZBY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter. Commerzbank had a return on equity of 0.89% and a net margin of 1.25%. The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter.

Commerzbank Company Profile

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft provides banking and capital market services to private and small business customers, corporate clients, multinationals, financial service providers, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through Private and Small-Business Customers; Corporate Clients; and Asset & Capital Recovery segments.

