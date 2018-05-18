Commerzbank Analysts Give K+S (SDF) a €28.00 Price Target

Commerzbank set a €28.00 ($33.33) price target on K+S (ETR:SDF) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €30.00 ($35.71) target price on shares of K+S and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. UBS set a €25.00 ($29.76) target price on shares of K+S and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 15th. equinet set a €24.40 ($29.05) target price on shares of K+S and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 15th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €26.00 ($30.95) target price on shares of K+S and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. K+S has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €23.64 ($28.14).

Shares of K+S opened at €24.41 ($29.06) on Monday, according to Marketbeat.com. K+S has a one year low of €18.92 ($22.52) and a one year high of €24.74 ($29.45).

K+S Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells potash, magnesium, and salt products worldwide. Its Potash and Magnesium Products segment produces and markets mineral fertilizers, such as potassium chloride for various crops, including cereals, corn, rice, and soy beans; fertilizer specialties for rapeseeds, potatoes, citrus fruits, vines, and vegetables; potassium and magnesium products for industrial applications; and a range of products for use in pharmaceutical, cosmetics, food processing, and animal feed industries.

