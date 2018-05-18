Commerzbank Analysts Give HHLA (HHFA) a €24.00 Price Target

Commerzbank set a €24.00 ($28.57) price target on HHLA (ETR:HHFA) in a research note released on Tuesday. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

HHFA has been the topic of a number of other reports. UBS set a €19.30 ($22.98) price target on shares of HHLA and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €16.00 ($19.05) price target on shares of HHLA and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €24.00 ($28.57) price target on shares of HHLA and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 27th. Warburg Research set a €21.00 ($25.00) price target on shares of HHLA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, April 10th. Finally, Independent Research set a €20.00 ($23.81) price target on shares of HHLA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, March 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. HHLA currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €22.74 ($27.07).

Shares of HHLA opened at €22.10 ($26.31) on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. HHLA has a fifty-two week low of €16.55 ($19.70) and a fifty-two week high of €28.44 ($33.86).

Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft provides integrated handling, transport, and logistics services in Germany and internationally. The company's Container segment handles container ships, such as loading and discharging of containers; transfers containers to other carriers, including rail, truck, feeder ship, or barge; operates three container terminals; and provides container services comprising maintenance and repair services.

