Commerzbank Analysts Give HHLA (HHFA) a €24.00 Price Target

Posted by on May 18th, 2018

Commerzbank set a €24.00 ($28.57) price target on HHLA (ETR:HHFA) in a research note released on Tuesday. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

HHFA has been the topic of a number of other reports. UBS set a €19.30 ($22.98) price target on shares of HHLA and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €16.00 ($19.05) price target on shares of HHLA and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €24.00 ($28.57) price target on shares of HHLA and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 27th. Warburg Research set a €21.00 ($25.00) price target on shares of HHLA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, April 10th. Finally, Independent Research set a €20.00 ($23.81) price target on shares of HHLA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, March 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. HHLA currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €22.74 ($27.07).

Shares of HHLA opened at €22.10 ($26.31) on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. HHLA has a fifty-two week low of €16.55 ($19.70) and a fifty-two week high of €28.44 ($33.86).

HHLA Company Profile

Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft provides integrated handling, transport, and logistics services in Germany and internationally. The company's Container segment handles container ships, such as loading and discharging of containers; transfers containers to other carriers, including rail, truck, feeder ship, or barge; operates three container terminals; and provides container services comprising maintenance and repair services.

