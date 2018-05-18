Commercial Vehicle Group (CVGI) Given Daily News Sentiment Score of 0.08

News stories about Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI) have been trending somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm identifies negative and positive press coverage by monitoring more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Commercial Vehicle Group earned a daily sentiment score of 0.08 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media coverage about the company an impact score of 46.6178965698071 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next few days.

NASDAQ CVGI traded up $0.22 on Friday, reaching $8.63. 6,080 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 366,095. The firm has a market capitalization of $260.41 million, a P/E ratio of 19.66 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.43. Commercial Vehicle Group has a fifty-two week low of $8.32 and a fifty-two week high of $8.65.

Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $215.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.30 million. Commercial Vehicle Group had a return on equity of 26.82% and a net margin of 0.94%. sell-side analysts forecast that Commercial Vehicle Group will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CVGI shares. TheStreet lowered Commercial Vehicle Group from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, April 6th. ValuEngine lowered Commercial Vehicle Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 7th. BidaskClub raised Commercial Vehicle Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Commercial Vehicle Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 20th.

About Commercial Vehicle Group

Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells a range of cab related products and systems in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific regions. It operates through two segments, the Global Truck and Bus, and the Global Construction and Agriculture.

