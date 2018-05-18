Comerica Bank Has $3.91 Million Holdings in DST Systems (DST)

Comerica Bank decreased its holdings in DST Systems (NYSE:DST) by 57.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 46,527 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 61,775 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in DST Systems were worth $3,908,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. ARP Americas LP acquired a new position in shares of DST Systems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,154,000. Harvest Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of DST Systems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,722,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of DST Systems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,589,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of DST Systems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,195,000. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB acquired a new position in shares of DST Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $305,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.68% of the company’s stock.

Get DST Systems alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DST Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.50.

Shares of DST Systems opened at $83.99 on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The company has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. DST Systems has a 1 year low of $50.22 and a 1 year high of $84.48.

In related news, insider Vercie L. Lark sold 45,400 shares of DST Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.57, for a total transaction of $3,794,078.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 77,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,493,556.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Vercie L. Lark sold 5,400 shares of DST Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.64, for a total transaction of $451,656.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 77,702 shares in the company, valued at $6,498,995.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.82% of the company’s stock.

About DST Systems

DST Systems, Inc provides technology-based information processing and servicing solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, and internationally. It operates through Domestic Financial Services, International Financial Services, and Healthcare Services segments. The Domestic Financial Services segment provides investor, investment, advisor/intermediary, and asset distribution services to companies in the financial services industry to support direct and intermediary sales of mutual funds, alternative investments, securities brokerage accounts, and retirement plans.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DST Systems (NYSE:DST).

Receive News & Ratings for DST Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DST Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.