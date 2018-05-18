Columbus Circle Investors Has $29.71 Million Holdings in Lululemon Athletica (LULU)

Columbus Circle Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) by 214.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 333,340 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 227,346 shares during the period. Columbus Circle Investors’ holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $29,707,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LULU. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 340.6% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 855,796 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $67,257,000 after purchasing an additional 661,547 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 311.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 691,777 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $54,367,000 after purchasing an additional 523,653 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 484.9% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 523,695 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $46,672,000 after purchasing an additional 434,157 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 129.5% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 756,063 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $67,380,000 after purchasing an additional 426,629 shares during the period. Finally, Element Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the fourth quarter worth about $29,521,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lululemon Athletica opened at $102.00 on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The company has a market capitalization of $13.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.14. Lululemon Athletica has a fifty-two week low of $99.15 and a fifty-two week high of $101.67.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 27th. The apparel retailer reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $929.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $912.41 million. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 9.76% and a return on equity of 24.59%. Lululemon Athletica’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share. research analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on LULU shares. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lululemon Athletica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Cowen set a $90.00 price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Lululemon Athletica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Wednesday, March 28th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Lululemon Athletica presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.44.

lululemon athletica inc., an athletic apparel company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth.

