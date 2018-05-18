Columbus Circle Investors Has $25.85 Million Holdings in Rockwell Automation (ROK)

Columbus Circle Investors cut its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) by 21.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 148,405 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 40,932 shares during the quarter. Columbus Circle Investors’ holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $25,852,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Edge Advisors LLC lifted its position in Rockwell Automation by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Edge Advisors LLC now owns 2,472 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $484,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in Rockwell Automation by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,184 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $429,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Community Bank N.A. lifted its position in Rockwell Automation by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 2,267 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $445,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Rockwell Automation by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 7,973 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,566,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regentatlantic Capital LLC lifted its position in Rockwell Automation by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 1,828 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. 75.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Elik I. Fooks sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.50, for a total value of $932,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,594,215. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider John P. Mcdermott sold 2,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.90, for a total transaction of $385,195.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 40,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,582,328.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 14,050 shares of company stock worth $2,627,745. 1.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on ROK. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rockwell Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $202.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine raised shares of Rockwell Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $206.00 to $187.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Rockwell Automation from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 25th. Finally, UBS lowered their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $230.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $186.21.

Rockwell Automation stock opened at $179.75 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $22.38 billion, a PE ratio of 26.59, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.28. Rockwell Automation has a fifty-two week low of $178.14 and a fifty-two week high of $179.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.07. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 6.34% and a return on equity of 42.38%. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.55 EPS. Rockwell Automation’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts expect that Rockwell Automation will post 7.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rockwell Automation declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, January 24th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the industrial products company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 11th. Investors of record on Monday, May 14th will be paid a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 11th. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. This is a positive change from Rockwell Automation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is 54.44%.

Rockwell Automation Profile

Rockwell Automation Inc provides industrial automation and information solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Architecture & Software; and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment provides control platforms, including controllers, electronic operator interface devices, electronic input/output devices, communication and networking products, and industrial computers that perform multiple control disciplines and monitoring of applications, such as discrete, batch and continuous process, drives control, motion control, and machine safety control.

